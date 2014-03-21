Japan has many tools to exit from easy monetary policy: BOJ's Kuroda

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda gestures as he speaks during a seminar in Tokyo March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday the central bank has a number of tools to exit from its ultra-easy monetary policy other than asset sales but that it was premature to speak about an exit.

“We have a number of options or tools other than selling assets acquired/purchased by us. That will not mean we will never sell,” Kuroda said in London.

“At this stage it’s premature to discuss the exit from the QQE (quantitative and qualitative easing).”