Factbox:Top 10 Japan M&A advisors by deal value

TOKYO (Reuters) - The following is a table ranking financial advisors in Japanese M&A deals in the year from April 1, 2013. Below that are details from recent years and quarters. Figures are preliminary and provided by Thomson Reuters.
Financial advisors Value Ranking Market Value Number
including (year share including of
net debt earlier) net debt deals
of target (million of target
yen) ($ million)
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley 4,855,701.0 1 (5) 38.8 48,119.9 48
Goldman Sachs & Co 2,572,456.2 2 (3) 20.5 25,830.2 27
Nomura 2,279,275.4 3 (4) 18.2 22,897.1 98
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc 2,263,799.8 4 (12) 18.1 22,656.6 128
Credit Suisse 2,228,725.0 5 (11) 17.8 21,814.2 10
Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2,062,971.8 6 (6) 16.5 20,438.7 21
Centerview Partners LLC 1,633,053.3 7 (59) 13.0 15,858.2 2
Mizuho Financial Group 1,211,812.0 8 (1) 9.7 12,207.1 129
Daiwa Securities Group Inc 1,054,541.4 9 (16) 8.4 10,540.3 64
JP Morgan 987,176.0 10 (2) 7.9 9,808.0 22
Outbound M&A deals by Japanese companies:
Period Total value of Total value of Number of
deals (million yen) deals (million $) deals
Inbound M&A deals targeting Japanese companies:
Domestic M&A deals involving Japanese companies:
Quarterly outbound M&A deals by Japanese firms:
Period Total value of Total value of Number of
deals (million yen) deals (mln $) deals
Q1 as of 3/23/2014 2,067,171.0 20,109.0 99 nL4N0ML3SH