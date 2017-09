TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will send a foreign ministry official to Pyongyang for an update on North Korea’s investigation into the fate of Japanese citizens abducted decades ago and others who have gone missing, Kyodo news agency said on Monday.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a meeting among ruling and opposition lawmakers that he would send diplomat Junichi Ihara to Pyongyang for a detailed update, Kyodo reported, citing a meeting attendee.