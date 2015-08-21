Japan says has strong concerns over North Korea's 'provocative acts'

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan has strong concerns over North Korea’s firing of shots across the border at South Korea, the government’s chief spokesman said on Friday.

“North Korea should exercise self-restraint in making provocative acts,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.

South Korea fired a barrage of artillery rounds into North Korea on Thursday after the North shelled across the border to protest against anti-Pyongyang propaganda broadcasts by Seoul.