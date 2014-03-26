Japan says North Korea missile launches won't affect bilateral talks: Jiji

TOKYO (Reuters) - North Korea’s latest missile launches will not affect planned talks between Tokyo and Pyongyang this month over North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs, Jiji news agency quoted a Japanese foreign ministry official as saying on Wednesday.

Separately, Japanese media reported that Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida told a parliamentary committee that the Japanese government had protested against the missile launches through its embassy in Beijing.

North Korea fired two mid-range ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast and towards Japan early on Wednesday.

Japan and North Korea are set to resume high-level talks in Beijing on March 30-31. Talks have been suspended since December 2012, when Pyongyang test-launched a long-range missile.