FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Chubu Electric to apply for nuclear plant safety approval
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
September 25, 2013 / 6:51 AM / 4 years ago

Japan's Chubu Electric to apply for nuclear plant safety approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Chubu Electric Power Co said on Wednesday it will apply for safety approvals of the No. 4 reactor at its sole Hamaoka nuclear plant by the end of March 2014, aiming to restart the facility which was shut after the Fukushima crisis due to fears it was vulnerable to earthquakes and tsunamis.

Japan’s third-biggest utility, serving the heart of Japan’s auto industry in central Japan, shut the Hamaoka plant, located in a higly earthquake-prone region 200 km (120 miles) southwest of Tokyo, in May 2011 at the government’s request.

Clearance of stringent safety standards introduced by the regulator after the Fukushima disaster would bring Chubu Electric a step closer to restarting the No. 4 reactor, although it would still face a major obstacle in getting approval from the local community. All of Japan’s nuclear power plants are currently idle, most due to routine maintenance, and face community opposition to restarts.

Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edmund Klamann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.