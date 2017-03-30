FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Japan court denies injunction against Ikata nuclear plant
March 30, 2017 / 6:24 AM / 5 months ago

Japan court denies injunction against Ikata nuclear plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - A local district court in western Japan on Thursday denied granting an injunction against Shikoku Electric Power Co's Ikata No. 3 nuclear reactor, the operator said on Thursday, a move that backs the continued operations of the reactor that's been generating power since last August.

The ruling by the Hiroshima District Court, which is similar to the Osaka High Court decision on Tuesday, is a relief for Japan's nuclear operators at a time when they face the risk of further delays in firing up mostly idled atomic generators if judges side with local residents worried about safety.

Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Randy Fabi

