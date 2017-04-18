Japan nominates Fuketa to take over at atomic regulator

FILE PHOTO : Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA) member Toyoshi Fuketa speaks to the media after his inspection tour with other NRA members to the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, at the J-Village off-site centre in Naraha town, Fukushima prefecture, August 23, 2013.

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Japanese government on Tuesday said it has nominated Toyoshi Fuketa, a commissioner of the country's nuclear watchdog, to take the top post at the regulator, in the first change of leadership since it was revamped after the Fukushima disaster.

Fuketa, 59, was named to replace Shunichi Tanaka, 72, as the chairman of the Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA), who is retiring in September, a parliamentary official said by phone. Fuketa's appointment requires confirmation by lawmakers.

His nomination comes six years after the meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear station, operated by Tokyo Electric Power Holdings, which led to a revision of atomic regulations, after an official inquiry into the disaster highlighted collusion between regulators and industry.

Fuketa was appointed as a commissioner of the NRA in 2012 when the NRA was set up to enforce new nuclear safety rules. He is known for taking tough positions during safety reviews of reactors and has been instrumental in directing the clean-up of the wrecked Fukushima plant.

"Fuketa has a long background in research on reactor safety and replaces a figure (Tanaka) who was not seen as impartial, at least in some circles," said Andrew DeWit, a professor at Rikkyo University in Tokyo focusing on energy issues.

"His appointment and international connections may help to overcome the industry's reluctance to adopt some internationally recognized safety practices," he said.

These include surprise inspections of nuclear plants and storage of spent uranium fuel in dry casks, rather than high up in reactor buildings as is mostly the case in Japan now.

An International Atomic Energy Agency review of Japan's regulatory framework last year made 26 suggestions and recommendations to address shortcomings, while citing only two examples of good practice.

Many of Japan's reactors are still going through a licensing renewal process by the new regulator, with all but three out of 42 operable reactors still in shutdown.

Fuketa has sometimes poured cold water on the schedule for the early restart of reactors, saying the projections of operators were too optimistic.

The government also nominated Shinsuke Yamanaka, 61, executive vice president of Osaka University in western Japan, to replace Fuketa, the parliamentary official added.