Japan should consider nuclear reactor business merger in future: Hitachi CEO

TOKYO (Reuters) - The head of Hitachi Ltd said on Thursday that Japan should eventually consider a merger of domestic nuclear reactor businesses as the prospects of restarts of reactors remain dim in the country.

"As a company involved in the nuclear power business over decades, we can't afford to keep the business unprofitable forever," CEO Toshiaki Higashihara told reporters.

Hitachi, Toshiba Corp and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd are in talks to combine their loss-making domestic nuclear fuel operations.

But Higashihara said: "There will be a time when we have to think about the whole industry, not just nuclear fuel operations."

A merger of the Japanese nuclear reactor businesses could affect their overseas partners, as Hitachi has a global nuclear power alliance with General Electric Co and Mitsubishi Heavy has one with France's Areva SA.

"It will be impossible for just one company to come up with a solution," Higashihara said. "It's an issue that should involve the government and various stakeholders."

Only two of Japan's 42 reactors are currently operating after they were idled in the wake of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami that destroyed Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi power station.

Public opposition, safety and other regulatory obstacles have made the outlook for further restarts unclear.