Kansai Electric will try to avoid loss despite nuclear judgment: president
April 17, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

Kansai Electric will try to avoid loss despite nuclear judgment: president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Kansai Electric Power Co President Makoto Yagi attends a news conference in Tokyo October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese utility Kansai Electric Power Co will do everything it can to avoid posting a fifth annual loss, after a court injunction this week pushed back the restart of its nuclear reactors, President Makoto Yagi said on Friday.

A court in western Japan issued an injunction on Tuesday to halt the restart of two reactors at Takahama nuclear plant that had already passed initial safety checks, arguing regulatory standards were “lacking rationality” and that the safety of the plant could not be assured.

Kansai Electric has forecast a loss of 161 billion yen ($1.35 billion) for the year ending March 2015 because of the high cost of burning fossil fuels for power generation. That would be its fourth successive loss and take total losses since the 2011 Fukushima disaster to 744 billion yen.

Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Writing by Aaron Sheldrick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
