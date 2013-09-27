Tokyo Electric says 'difficult' to post profit this year

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo Electric Power Co (9501.T), the operator of the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant, said on Friday it will be difficult under current conditions to post a profit this fiscal year.
Tokyo Electric, also known as Tepco, is struggling to contain radioactive water at the Fukushima nuclear plant, which was devastated by a massive earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.
President Naomi Hirose said Tepco would not change its full-year target to log a profit. The utility has posted more than $27 billion in net losses since the Fukushima disaster.
