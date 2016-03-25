FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Shikoku Electric to scrap aging nuclear reactor
March 25, 2016 / 2:25 AM / a year ago

Japan's Shikoku Electric to scrap aging nuclear reactor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese utility Shikoku Electric Power Co said on Friday it would scrap the ageing 566-megawatt No.1 reactor at its Ikata nuclear plant on May 10.

It said it had made the decision after taking into account the cost of safety upgrades to meet stringent requirements imposed following the Fukushima disaster five years ago.

The Ikata No.1 reactor began operations in 1977 and has been shut since Sept. 4, 2011 for scheduled maintenance.

The decision was reported by the Nikkei business daily earlier on Friday.

Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori

