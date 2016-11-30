FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Radioactive water splashes Japan reactor workers; no injuries, contamination: power firm
#Environment
November 30, 2016 / 9:15 AM / 9 months ago

Radioactive water splashes Japan reactor workers; no injuries, contamination: power firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan Atomic Power Co said on Wednesday water used for cooling its Tsuruga No.2 reactor, shut for maintenance, splashed on 10 employees at work inside an auxiliary plant building without causing injuries or radioactive contamination.

The electricity wholesaler said about 160 liters of water spilled, splashing the workwear of staff conducting inspections on Wednesday. The company said there was no leak of radiation to the surrounding environment.

The incident was reported two days after utility Tohoku Electric Power Co said about 12.5 tonnes of seawater used for cooling pumps and motors inside its Onagawa No.1 reactor building had leaked. The Onagawa reactor is also shut for maintenance.

The utility said in a statement the seawater contained no radioactive material and had not leaked to the outside environment.

Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
