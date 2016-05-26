FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Atomic bomb survivors to attend Hiroshima event for Obama visit
#World News
May 26, 2016 / 7:23 AM / a year ago

Atomic bomb survivors to attend Hiroshima event for Obama visit

Japanese demonstrators protest against U.S. President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visiting Hiroshima, in front of the Atomic Bomb Dome at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan May 26, 2016 a day before the leaders arrive in the city. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISE-SHIMA, Japan (Reuters) - At least three atomic bomb survivors will attend an event in Hiroshima on Friday when President Barack Obama becomes the first incumbent U.S. leader to visit the site of the world’s first atomic bombing, Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported.

Obama has said he will not apologize or address the debate on whether the Aug. 6, 1945, dropping of the bombs on Hiroshima and on Nagasaki three days later was justified, but will honor all those who lost their lives in World War Two.

He will be accompanied by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the visit.

Writing by Linda Sieg; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
