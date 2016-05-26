Atomic bomb survivors to attend Hiroshima event for Obama visit

ISE-SHIMA, Japan (Reuters) - At least three atomic bomb survivors will attend an event in Hiroshima on Friday when President Barack Obama becomes the first incumbent U.S. leader to visit the site of the world’s first atomic bombing, Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported.

Obama has said he will not apologize or address the debate on whether the Aug. 6, 1945, dropping of the bombs on Hiroshima and on Nagasaki three days later was justified, but will honor all those who lost their lives in World War Two.

He will be accompanied by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the visit.