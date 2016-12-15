FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Japan's JX will not seek alternative oil to offset producer cuts
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
December 15, 2016 / 7:43 AM / 8 months ago

Japan's JX will not seek alternative oil to offset producer cuts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Japan's top oil refiner JX Holdings Chairman Yasushi Kimura, who is also the president of Petroleum Association of Japan, speaks during a news conference in Tokyo December 19, 2012.Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO (Reuters) - JX Holdings, Japan's top oil refiner, is not seeking alternative crude oil to offset supply cuts by global producers, its top official said on Thursday.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) agreed on Nov. 30 to cut output by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) to 32.5 million bpd for the first six months of 2017, together with another 558,000 bpd in cuts from non-OPEC producers including Russia, Oman and Mexico.

"We have received notices from some oil producers to reduce supplies slightly from the usual volumes starting from January loading," Yasushi Kimura, chairman of JX Holdings, said during his monthly news conference as president of the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ).

"It is true that our firm has received the cuts. We are not considering procuring alternatives immediately. We are not facing problems in procuring crude oil that would satisfy demand."

Kimura declined to comment on details of the cuts, but a JX official familiar with the matter who declined to be identified said that the so-called "operational tolerance", which allows buyers to adjust loading volumes under long-term contracts, would offset the supply cuts.

JX has 1.43 million bpd of crude refining capacity, or 37.6 percent of Japan's total.

OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia has told its U.S. and European customers it will reduce oil deliveries from January, while sources at eight refiners in Asia told Reuters they had been notified by state-owned Saudi Aramco that in January it was set to supply full crude amounts.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company on Tuesday said it will cut crude supplies to long-term buyers between 3 percent and 5 percent across its three export grades. Kuwait Petroleum Corp and non-OPEC member Oman would implement its share of the reduction.

Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.