TonenGeneral buys Japan's first US Southern Green Canyon heavy crude - source

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - TonenGeneral Sekiyu KK has purchased from BP a cargo of U.S. Southern Green Canyon heavy crude that is expected to arrive in Japan in March, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
That would mark the first such shipment to Japan.
The 500,000-barrel cargo will load in February, said the source who declined to be named due to company policy.
TonenGeneral's spokesman declined to comment on specific trade deals.
