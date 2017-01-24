FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
TonenGeneral buys Japan's first US Southern Green Canyon heavy crude - source
January 24, 2017 / 4:10 AM / 7 months ago

TonenGeneral buys Japan's first US Southern Green Canyon heavy crude - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - TonenGeneral Sekiyu KK has purchased from BP a cargo of U.S. Southern Green Canyon heavy crude that is expected to arrive in Japan in March, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

That would mark the first such shipment to Japan.

The 500,000-barrel cargo will load in February, said the source who declined to be named due to company policy.

TonenGeneral's spokesman declined to comment on specific trade deals.

Reporting by Florence Tan in SINGAPORE, Catherine Ngai in NEW YORK, Liz Hampton in HOUSTON and Osamu Tsukimori in TOKYO

