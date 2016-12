Japan's Defense Minister Tomomi Inada speaks at a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO Japan's Defense Minister Tomomi Inada called on the United States to ground its Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft on Wednesday after one of the U.S.-operated military transports went down in waters of southwestern Okinawa island injuring its crew.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe described the incident as "regrettable" on Wednesday.

The Pentagon said in a press statement that a U.S. Marine Corp Osprey with five crew members "landed in shallow water off the coastline" on Tuesday.

