FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toshiba, Fujitsu and Vaio mulling PC units merger: Nikkei
Sections
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
U.S.
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy and Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
December 3, 2015 / 6:45 PM / 2 years ago

Toshiba, Fujitsu and Vaio mulling PC units merger: Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past a Toshiba Corp logo displayed on one of its television sets in Tokyo, Japan, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

(Reuters) - Japanese electronic companies Toshiba Corp, Fujitsu Ltd and Sony Corp spinoff Vaio are mulling a combination of their PC operations, according to a Nikkei report.

The three companies aim to sign a basic agreement this month and launch the combined company in April 2016, the business daily said on Thursday. (s.nikkei.com/21yCTMS)

Vaio will likely be the surviving company, while Toshiba and Fujitsu will make investments and transfer operations to combined entity, according to the Nikkei report.

Toshiba, Fujitsu and Investment fund Japan Industrial Partners, Vaio’s top shareholder, are likely to invest around 30 percent each in the new company, the Nikkei reported.

Toshiba, Fujitsu and Vaio were not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.