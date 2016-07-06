FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Weight check for first penguin born through artificial insemination
July 6, 2016 / 7:25 PM / a year ago

Weight check for first penguin born through artificial insemination

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSAKA, Japan - The world's first penguin conceived through artificial insemination tipped the scales at a healthy 1,210 grams (2.6 lbs) on Wednesday in Japan, where scientists have been working for six years to develop technology to preserve the species.

The southern rockhopper penguin was born on June 6, according to the Osaka Aquarium Kaiyukan.

The aquarium teamed up with Hiroshi Kusunoki, of Kobe University Graduate School of Agricultural Science, for the project and the Tokyo Sea Life Park, which provided a healthy sperm sample from a male penguin.

A representative for the aquarium said the joint research project will continue to try to increase the breeding rate of the species.

