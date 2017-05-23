FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Japan to bring forward target for increased generic drug use: sources
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
May 23, 2017 / 2:03 AM / 3 months ago

Japan to bring forward target for increased generic drug use: sources

Takaya Yamaguchi

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will bring forward a target to boost the use of generic drugs by six months to September 2020, two government sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The rapidly aging nation is aiming to lift the use of generics to more than 80 percent from around 56 percent currently - a move that would save the government hundreds of billions of yen a year, the sources said.

The government will set the target early next month as part of its annual key economic and fiscal policy guidelines, the sources added, declining to be identified as they were not authorized to speak to the media.

A representative for the Health Ministry, which oversees policy on generic drugs, was not immediately available for comment.

Eager to rein in ballooning healthcare costs, Japan, which is the world's third-largest market for prescription drugs, said in December it would step up the pace and expand the scope of drug price reviews.

Reporting by Takaya Yamguchi; Writing by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.