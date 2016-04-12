Platts to start Japan waterborne oil product price assessments

The tanker Ginga Lanner, loaded with ethyl tertiary butyl ether (ETBE), docks at Nippon Oil Corp.'s refinery in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, April 6, 2007. REUTERS/Kiyoshi Ota

TOKYO (Reuters) - Platts will launch new daily domestic Japanese waterborne price assessments for five different oil products, starting April 25, after receiving strong interest from market participants, the oil-pricing agency said on Tuesday.

It also intends to publish Japanese rack, or land-based, price assessments for the products later in 2016, following a period of consultation with market participants, it said in a statement.

Platts currently assesses prices on a delivered basis to Japan for oil products such as naphtha, gasoline and kerosene. The new domestic Japanese waterborne assessments will cover 89-octane gasoline, kerosene, gasoil with a sulphur content of 10 parts per million, high-sulphur fuel oil and low-sulphur fuel oil, according to note sent to subscribers on the Platts website.

Prices of the five waterborne and the rack Japan oil products will be assessed for the locations of Tokyo Bay, Chukyo and Hanshin and reflect a Tokyo market close of 3:30 p.m. (0230 EDT), the company said in the statement.

The unit of measure will be yen per kilolitre (kl) for waterborne cargoes of 1,000 kl to 2,000 kl and loading 7 to 20 days from the date of publication, it added.

Platts is owned by McGraw Hill Financial and competes with Thomson Reuters in providing information on energy markets.