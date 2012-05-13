FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan PM Noda: "various approaches" can be taken on yen: WSJ
#Business News
May 13, 2012 / 2:26 AM / 5 years ago

Japan PM Noda: "various approaches" can be taken on yen: WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda smiles as he greets special guests at a reception at the National Geographic Society in Washington, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda told The Wall Street Journal that all options were on the table for dealing with the strong yen, but stopped short of saying that the currency was overvalued.

When asked about market views that Japan was unlikely to intervene against the yen’s rise without support from the United States, Noda told the paper on Saturday that all options were open.

“There were times when we received cooperation,” Noda said, speaking of the Group of Seven intervention after Japan’s devastating earthquake last year. “But there were times when we acted alone. There can be various approaches.”

Noda said officials were closely watching the yen’s recent rise and said it was important to monitor whether the move was driven by speculative moves.

The prime minister also said Europe’s sovereign debt crisis remained the biggest threat to Japan’s economy and said the Bank of Japan should fight not only deflation but also the strong yen.

“We share with the BOJ the view that the strong yen and deflation are challenges for the economy that must be overcome,” Noda said, adding: “I hope the BOJ will take bold steps in a timely and appropriate manner with such thinking in mind.”

In April, the BOJ eased policy by increasing government bond purchases by 10 trillion yen ($125 billion) under its asset buying program to pump more money into the economy and pull the country out of deflation.

Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Jeremy Laurence

