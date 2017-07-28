FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan PM Abe apologizes to nation over resignation of Cabinet Minister
#Big Story 10
July 28, 2017 / 7:06 PM / in 5 hours

Japan PM Abe apologizes to nation over resignation of Cabinet Minister

1 Min Read

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe bows as he speaks to the media at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan July 28, 2017.Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday apologized to the nation over the resignation of Defense Minister Tomomi Inada, saying he bore full responsibility for appointing her to the post.

Speaking to reporters, Abe said Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida would take additional charge of the defense portfolio.

Earlier, embattled Japanese Defence Minister Tomomi Inada said she was resigning, after a series of gaffes, missteps and a cover-up at her ministry that have contributed to a plunge in public support for Abe.

(Story corrects first name in paragraph 2 to Fumio, not Fumiko.)

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

