New Japan PM Abe says will pursue bold monetary policy
December 26, 2012 / 1:03 PM / 5 years ago

New Japan PM Abe says will pursue bold monetary policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's newly-elected Prime Minister Shinzo Abe waves as he arrives at his official residence in Tokyo December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday his government will pursue bold monetary policy, flexible fiscal policy and a growth strategy to encourage private investment.

“Japan won’t have a future and won’t be able to restore fiscal health without a strong economy,” Abe told a news conference after taking office as the country’s seventh prime minister in six years.

Abe has pledged to put top priority on beating deflation and taming the strong yen, which are dragging down the world’s third biggest economy. He also wants to loosen the limits of Japan’s post-World War Two pacifist constitution on the military and has vowed to take a firm stance in a territorial row with a rising China.

Reporting by Leika Kihara and Stanley White; Editing by Edmund Klamann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
