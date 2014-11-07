FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan PM Abe says summit with China on the cards
November 7, 2014 / 11:34 AM / 3 years ago

Japan PM Abe says summit with China on the cards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday his government was making final arrangements to hold a bilateral summit with China in Beijing next week.

“Both Japan and China are coming to the view that it would benefit not just the two countries but regional stability if a summit is held,” Abe said in a television program.

China and Japan on Friday agreed to work on improving ties and signaled willingness to put a bitter row over disputed islands on the back burner, paving the way for their leaders to meet at an Asian-Pacific summit next week.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Leika Kihara; Editing by Jeremy Laurence

