Japan PM Abe apologies to nation over resignation of Cabinet Minister
#World News
July 28, 2017 / 2:23 AM

Japan PM Abe apologies to nation over resignation of Cabinet Minister

1 Min Read

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan July 28, 2017.Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday apologized to the nation over the resignation of Defense Minister Tomomi Inada, saying he bore full responsibility for appointing her to the post.

Speaking to reporters, Abe said Foreign Minister Fumiko Kishida would take additional charge of the defence portfolio.

Earlier, embattled Japanese Defence Minister Tomomi Inada said she was resigning, after a series of gaffes, missteps and a cover-up at her ministry that have contributed to a sharp plunge in public support for Abe.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

