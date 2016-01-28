Japan's Abe: wants new economy minister to continue structural reforms

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday he wants the new economy minister, Nobuteru Ishihara, to continue the government’s efforts to push through structural reforms.

“Abenomics is at a critical juncture. I’d like him to use his full capacity to pull Japan out of deflation and put its economy on a growth path,” Abe told reporters.

Abe said he asked Ishihara, a former ruling party executive, to succeed outgoing economy minister Akira Amari, who announced his resignation to take responsibility for a political funding scandal.