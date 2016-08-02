FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Japan PM to tap ally Inada as defense minister in new cabinet: Asahi
August 2, 2016 / 5:44 AM / a year ago

Japan PM to tap ally Inada as defense minister in new cabinet: Asahi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to tap Tomomi Inada, currently his ruling party's policy chief, for the post of defense minister in his new cabinet, the Asahi newspaper said on Tuesday, a day before the cabinet and top party line-up will be formally re-jigged.

Abe looks set to put priority on stability, retaining key ministers and tapping a veteran lawmaker who favors big spending as ruling party number two.

Reporting by Elaine Lies and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

