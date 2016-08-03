FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Japan's defense minister declines to say if she will visit war shrine
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 3, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

Japan's defense minister declines to say if she will visit war shrine

Japan's new defense minister Tomomi Inada talks to reporters at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, August 3, 2016.Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's new defense minister, Tomomi Inada, declined to say on Wednesday whether she would visit a controversial war shrine in Tokyo ahead of the Aug. 15 anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two.

"It's a matter of conscience and I don't think I should comment on whether I will go or not," Inada said at a press briefing after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe appointed her.

Inada, a close ally of Abe and a supporter of revamping Japan's pacifist constitution, has made regular visits to the Yasukuni shrine, which honors the nation's war dead, including war criminals executed after the World War Two.

Visits to the shrine by Japanese political leaders infuriate China and South Korea, which believe Japan has never fully atoned for its wartime aggression.

Inada said she wanted to strengthen security ties with South Korea and also said Japan had no need to posses nuclear weapons.

Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.