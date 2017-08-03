FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 minutes ago
Japan minister hopes for steady implementation of 'comfort women' pact
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Goldman Sachs buys into Aramco $10 billion loan as it seeks IPO role: sources
Reuters Focus
Goldman Sachs buys into Aramco $10 billion loan as it seeks IPO role: sources
Researchers explore the science of gender identity
Science
Researchers explore the science of gender identity
Amazon’s show business dreams stump investors
business
Amazon’s show business dreams stump investors
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 3, 2017 / 12:05 PM / 21 minutes ago

Japan minister hopes for steady implementation of 'comfort women' pact

2 Min Read

Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan August 3, 2017.Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's new foreign minister, Taro Kono, on Thursday expressed hope for steady implementation of a 2015 pact with South Korea on the issue of "comfort women", forced to work in Japanese wartime military brothels.

Kono, 54, is the son of former chief cabinet secretary Yohei Kono, who wrote a landmark 1993 apology to "comfort women".

Under the 2015 pact, Japan apologized again to former comfort women and promised 1 billion yen ($9 million) for a fund to help them. The two governments agreed the issue would be "irreversibly resolved" if both fulfilled their obligations.

"Regarding the issue of 'comfort women', Prime Minister Abe's statement to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of the war, and an agreement between Japan and South Korea are everything," Kono said.

"I think it is desirable for the agreement to be implemented steadily."However, South Korea's president Moon Jae-in has said its people did not accept the deal reached by his conservative predecessor, Park Geun-hye, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

($1=110.3600 yen)

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.