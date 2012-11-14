Japan to hold general election on Dec 16: lawmaker

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda speaks at a parliamentary debate with main opposition Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leader Shinzo Abe in Tokyo November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s government and ruling Democrats have decided to hold a general election on December 16, a senior ruling party lawmaker said on Wednesday.

The decision was made hours after Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda said he would dissolve the lower house on Friday for a snap election next month, which his party looks certain to lose.

Jun Azumi, acting secretary general of the Democratic Party of Japan, made the comments to reporters after meeting senior government officials.