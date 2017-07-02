FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) shouts 'Banzai!' (cheers) as he raises his hands with members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) during the annual party convention in Tokyo, Japan, March 5, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) was on track for a stinging defeat in an election in the Japanese capital on Sunday, exit polls showed, signaling trouble for the Japanese leader, who is suffering from slumping support because of a scandal over suspected favoritism for a friend's business.

On the surface, the Tokyo Metropolitan assembly election is a referendum on Governor Yuriko Koike's year in office, but a poor showing for Abe's party will also be taken as a rebuke of his 4-1/2-year-old administration.

Public broadcaster NHK said Koike's Tokyo Citizens First party and its allies were on track for between 73 to 85 seats in the 127-seat assembly, while the LDP was forecast to take only between 13 and 39, down from 57 before the poll and possibly its worst showing ever.

