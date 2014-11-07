FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan PM Abe: not thinking of calling snap election
November 7, 2014 / 12:17 PM / 3 years ago

Japan PM Abe: not thinking of calling snap election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends the Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) Air Review to celebrate 60 years since the service's founding at Hyakuri air base in Omitama, northeast of Tokyo October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday he was not thinking of calling a snap election for parliament’s lower house, amid some speculation that he might do so by the end of the year.

“I am not thinking of dissolving (the lower house),” Abe said on a television program.

Some Japanese media have said Abe, worried his popularity may have peaked after nearly two years in office and a spate of scandals involving members of his cabinet, could call a snap election soon - especially if he decides to postpone an unpopular sales tax rise that would take effect next October.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
