Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a memorial service ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two at Budokan Hall in Tokyo August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s ruling party heavyweight said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was poised to win a party leadership election in September.

“The Liberal Democratic Party is quietly moving towards the re-election of Abe (as party leader). Judging from my experience, there will be no doubt over Prime Minister Abe’s victory,” Toshihiro Nikai, head of the LDP’s decision-making General Council, told a news conference.