Japan ruling party sets date for leadership vote PM bound to win
August 28, 2015 / 10:02 AM / 2 years ago

Japan ruling party sets date for leadership vote PM bound to win

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to reporters at Abe's official residence in Tokyo July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on Friday set a date for a party leadership election that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is bound to win, effectively assuring him of staying leader of the world’s third-largest economy.

All seven factions within the party supported Abe and there were no signs he would face a contender in the Sept. 20 vote, the Yomiuri Shimbun, Japan’s major daily, said.

Abe’s once-mighty public support started sliding after scholars told a parliamentary panel in June that legislation ending a ban on the military fighting overseas to defend a friendly country would violate Japan’s pacifist constitution.

But his ratings bounced following a statement this month to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in which he expressed “utmost grief” for the suffering Japan caused.

Toshihiro Nikai, a party heavyweight, told a news conference last week that the whole party was moving toward Abe’s re-election and that he had no doubt about his victory.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Nick Macfie

