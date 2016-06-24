FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Japan PM: Hard for now to revise arms-renouncing article of constitution
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 24, 2016 / 2:15 PM / a year ago

Japan PM: Hard for now to revise arms-renouncing article of constitution

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives at his official residence for attending a meeting of relevant cabinet ministers to discuss Britain's exit from the European Union, in Tokyo, Japan, June 24, 2016.Issei Kato

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday it would be difficult for the time being to revise the armament-renouncing article of Japan's pacifist constitution, an issue drawing attention as the July 10 upper house election approaches.

Article 9 of the U.S.-drafted constitution renounces war and, if read literally, bans the maintenance of armed forces, although Japan's military, called the Self-Defence Forces, has over 200,000 personnel and is equipped with high-tech weapons.

Revising the constitution is one of the key policy targets of Abe's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

"We are already making clear our view on the constitution, but it is parliament that needs to originate a proposal regarding what part of the constitution should be changed," Abe told a TV debate program.

"In that sense, no agreement whatsoever has been reached, and I believe it is difficult under the current circumstances to revise article 9."

The draft of the LDP's proposed revision, unveiled in 2012, still renounces war but stipulates the maintenance of national defense forces and says Japan must be able to exercise the right of self defense - easing the constitutional constraint on military activities.

A poll by the Asahi Shimbun daily showed last month that 68 percent of Japanese wanted to keep Article 9 unchanged.

A formal amendment of the constitution requires approval by two-thirds of both houses of parliament as well as a majority in a referendum.

Newspaper surveys said on Friday Abe's ruling bloc along with like-minded allies could get a two-third majority in the upper house as a result of the July election, in which half of the chamber's 242 seats will be up for grabs.

Abe's bloc, which comprises the LDP and junior coalition partner Komeito party, already has a two-thirds majority in the lower house.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.