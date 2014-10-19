FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan PM may replace justice minister as well as METI minister: Kyodo
October 19, 2014

Japan PM may replace justice minister as well as METI minister: Kyodo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering replacing Justice Minister Midori Matsushima over allegations of political funds misuse, as well as trade and industry minister Yuko Obuchi, who is expected to step down on Monday after reports her political groups misspent funds, Kyodo news agency said.

The two resignations would be a double blow to Abe as he confronts tough policy decisions including whether to raise the unpopular national sales tax to 10 percent from October 2015.

The opposition Democratic Party on Friday filed a criminal complaint against Matsushima, accusing her of violating the election law by distributing paper fans to voters. The party has demanded that she resign. Defence Minister Akinori Eto has faced questions from the opposition over his political funds.

Reporting by Linda Sieg; Editing by Chris Gallagher

