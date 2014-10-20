Japan Justice Minister Matsushima intends to resign: NHK

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Justice Minister Midori Matsushima intends to resign, NHK national television said on Monday, the second minister to resign on the same day and dealing a blow to the administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The opposition Democratic Party on Friday filed a criminal complaint against Matsushima, accusing her of violating the election law by distributing paper fans to voters.

Trade Minister Yuko Obuchi resigned earlier on Monday.