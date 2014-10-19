FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's METI minister visits PM after reports minister to resign soon
#World News
October 19, 2014 / 11:31 PM / 3 years ago

Japan's METI minister visits PM after reports minister to resign soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s trade and industry minister, Yuko Obuchi, entered Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s office on Monday after media reports that her resignation was imminent over allegations of funds misuse by her political support groups.

The resignation of Obuchi less than two months after her appointment to the post would be a blow to Abe, who took office in December 2012 promising to revive the economy.

Obuchi, 40, who has been seen as a possible future contender to be Japan’s first female premier, was one of five women whom Abe tapped in a cabinet reshuffle in early September intended to bolster his popularity. The telegenic mother of two, Obuchi was given the tough task of explaining Abe’s policy to restart offline nuclear reactors to a public wary about safety after the March 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

Reporting by Linda Sieg; Editing by Chris Gallagher

