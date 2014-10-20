FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan PM to appoint Yoichi Miyazawa as METI minister: media
October 20, 2014 / 9:17 AM / 3 years ago

Japan PM to appoint Yoichi Miyazawa as METI minister: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will appoint Yoichi Miyazawa as new trade and industry minister, Nippon Television Network reported on Monday, after the incumbent resigned over questionable political funds spending by her support groups, followed shortly by the justice minister.

The new head of the powerful Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) will be tasked with implementing Abe’s policy of restarting nuclear reactors that went offline after the March 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster. A majority of voters, worried about safety, oppose the restarts.

Miyazawa is a lawmaker in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and a nephew of former Prime Minister Kiichi Miyazawa.

Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Writing by Linda Sieg; Editing by Chris Gallagher

