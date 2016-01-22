Japan Economics Minister to investigate accusations of influence peddling

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Thursday he will investigate accusations that he and his aides took bribes from a construction company but that he was confident he had not done anything wrong.

The magazine Shukan Bunshun published an article on Thursday accusing Amari and his aides of accepting money from a construction company in exchange for helping that company receive government compensation for disputes over land ownership and waste removal at a public works site.

The publication said an official at an unnamed construction company admitted passing 12 million yen ($102,960.10) to Amari and his aides who then allegedly helped the company negotiate with the Urban Renaissance Agency, a government-affiliated property developer, to settle the claims. One of the aides was identified as Kenichi Kiyoshima, the article asserted.

Reuters could not independently verify the claims in the article. In response to questions from Reuters, Amari’s office said Kiyoshima was not available and declined to comment further. A spokesman for the Urban Renaissance Agency told Reuters it was investigating the matter but did not consider the settlements to be a case of influence peddling.

“It is true that the president of the company in question visited my office, but my memory is a little vague about what actually happened,” Amari said on Thursday when asked in parliament whether he accepted cash.

“I want to thoroughly investigate and explain what happened.”

Amari also told lawmakers that he is confident he has done nothing wrong and that he did not order his aides to negotiate on behalf of the construction company.

Amari is an important member of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s cabinet and has played a central role in guiding economic policy and negotiating the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade agreement.

Abe said in parliament Thursday he was sure Amari would explain the situation.

A political funding scandal with criminal implications has potential to create complication for Abe’s economic agenda and could destabilize the cabinet.

Funding scandals feature regularly in Japanese politics and led to the resignation of Abe’s economics and trade minister and his justice minister in 2014.

Abe’s first cabinet in 2006-07 was also battered by scandals among his cabinet ministers, a factor that led to his shortened tenure.

When asked on Wednesday about the Bunshun story by reporters who had obtained a copy of the article before publication, Amari said he has not discussed resigning with Abe and that he would travel as scheduled to Switzerland for the World Economic Forum this weekend.

The possibility of a political funds scandal comes at a sensitive time for Japan, because a global stock market sell-off and a rising yen has raised concerns that Japan’s economic outlook will weaken.

“There’s no denying that Amari is the inner circle, the constant guy. You don’t want cracks, you don’t want scandals, you want consistency,” said Jesper Koll, CEO of WisdomTree Japan KK, provider of exchange-traded funds.