Makoto Taki appointed Japan's new justice minister: Nikkei
#World News
October 23, 2012 / 9:13 PM / 5 years ago

Makoto Taki appointed Japan's new justice minister: Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's newly appointed Justice Minister Makoto Taki attends a news conference at the premier's official residence in Tokyo June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

(Reuters) - Japan Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda has decided to appoint lower house lawmaker Makoto Taki as justice minister following the resignation of Keishu Tanaka on Tuesday, the Nikkei reported.

Taki served as justice minister until the cabinet reshuffle of October 1, the paper said.

Tanaka resigned within a few weeks of taking office because of ill health, after calls for his resignation over past ties to an organized crime syndicate.

Noda brought back Taki to minimize the impact of the second resignation by a minister since he took office in September 2011, the business daily said.

Reporting By Garima Goel in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
