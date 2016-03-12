FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Government mulls bank unit chief as next Japan Post CEO: media
March 12, 2016 / 5:26 AM / a year ago

Government mulls bank unit chief as next Japan Post CEO: media

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Japan Post Bank Co President Masatsugu Nagato poses in front of the bank logo after an interview with Reuters in Tokyo, Japan, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s government is considering appointing Japan Post Bank Co (7182.T) President Masatsugu Nagato as the successor to head the bank’s parent company, Japan Post Holdings Co (6178.T), local media reported on Saturday.

Reuters reported earlier this month that Japan Post Holdings Chief Executive Taizo Nishimuro is set to resign in coming weeks amid speculation over the 80-year-old CEO’s health following his hospitalization nearly a month ago.

The government, which still owns more than 80 percent of Japan Post Holdings, is in the final stages of selecting Nagato, Sankei newspaper reported, without citing sources. Nagato will replace Nishimuro as early as next month, the report said.

Japan Post officials were not immediately available for comment.

Nagato, 67, former Mizuho Financial Group (8411.T) executive and chairman of Citibank Japan, was recruited to run Japan Post Bank in May last year.

Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Sam Holmes

