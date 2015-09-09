Japan Post IPO underwriters to get bigger fees of 1.5-1.7 percent: DealWatch

TOKYO (Reuters) - Underwriters for Japan Post Holdings Co’s [IPO-JAPP.T] share sale will be paid bigger fees than expected given promotion expenses for the world’s biggest listing this year, people familiar with the deal told Thomson Reuters DealWatch.

The government wants the triple-listing, which could raise up to $14 billion in the first of three tranches, to attract a broad domestic investor base, the people said.

The Finance Ministry, sole shareholder of Japan Post, told over 70 underwriters they are likely to be paid 1.7 percent of the money raised from retail investors and 1.5 percent of that from institutional investors, the sources said.

Market expectations had been for fees of around 1 percent given the enormous size of the deal, Japan’s biggest privatization in three decades.

The sources said the ministry had taken into consideration that underwriters would have big promotional expenses, including for TV commercials, to attract enough investors to absorb the huge offering, the sources said.

The Finance Ministry was not immediately available to comment.

Sales in coming years are meant to raise the government’s total proceeds to more than $30 billion, to be used for reconstruction after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange will approve the initial public offerings of the parent company, owner of Japan’s mail service, Japan Post Bank Co and Japan Post Insurance Co on Thursday, sources told Reuters last month, with shares to start trading on Nov. 4.