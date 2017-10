Chugoku Electric Power Co's Shimane nuclear plant No.1 (L) and No.2 reactors are pictured in Matsue, southern Japan May 28, 2007. REUTERS/Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese utility Chugoku Electric Power Co said it had decided not to restart its 350-megawatt oil-fired No.1 unit at its Tamashima power plant in western Japan on Monday after finding water leaking from a boiler.