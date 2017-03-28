FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Japan's Tepco, Chubu to merge fossil fuel power businesses
March 28, 2017 / 6:56 AM / 5 months ago

Japan's Tepco, Chubu to merge fossil fuel power businesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) logo is seen on a uniform of an employee at the company's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma, Fukushima, Japan, February 23, 2017.Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (Tepco) and Chubu Electric Power Co said on Tuesday they had signed an agreement to integrate their fossil fuel power plants under their JERA Co joint venture.

The biggest and third-biggest of Japan's regional power utilities aim to combine the businesses in April-September 2019, overseeing nearly half the country's domestic power generation capacity.

The two firms in 2015 created JERA, which now handles all the parents' upstream energy and fuel procurement business and is the world's biggest liquefied natural gas (LNG) buyer with annual purchase of around 40 million tonnes.

Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori

