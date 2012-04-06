Japan's GPIF pension fund: unlikely to see JGB yields surge

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s $1.3 trillion Government Pension Investment Fund, the world’s biggest public pension, said yields on Japanese government bonds are unlikely to surge for a while as there is plenty of demand from cash rich domestic banks.

Takahiro Mitani, chairman of the GPIF, said the environment for JGBs will remain favorable for some time as the country stays in a deflationary phase and it may take a lot of time for the economy to grow more than 1 percent sustainably.

“I don’t think (JGB yields) will fall sharply from the current level. They are near their lows, but the yields are not expected to surge from here,” Mitani told Reuters in an interview on Friday.

However, there is a risk for JGBs if the government fails to implement its plans to raise the consumption tax, he said.

The GPIF invests reserves of national and corporate pension plans. It allocates about two-thirds of its assets to JGBs, where the yield on benchmark 10-year bonds is languishing below 1 percent.

Mitani said economic conditions in the United States and Japan were improving and conditions in Europe were better than in November, after the European Central Bank implemented strong measures to keep the region’s debt crisis from spiraling out of control.

Mitani said the fund hopes to begin investing in emerging market equities in the April-June or July-September quarters.

In regards to the pension fund’s investment performance, the GPIF may have posted a positive investment returns during the previous financial year that ended in March, Mitani said.

The fall of the yen during January appeared to have helped the public fund’s investment, he said.

The GPIF had total assets of 108.1 trillion yen ($1.31 trillion), which is nearly as big as Spain’s economy, at the end of December.

The public fund’s holding of foreign shares helped the fund generate a positive investment return in the October-December quarter of 0.58 percent, for an investment gain of 619 billion yen.

However, its rate of return in the nine months to December was minus 2.5 percent, losing 2.87 trillion yen.

The actual performance figures for 2011/12 are expected to be released mid-year.

Mitani also said the amount of asset sales needed to raise cash to repay pensions is getting bigger than originally expected, due to the combination of Japan’s ageing population and fewer people contributing to public pension plans.

Lower salaries and companies hiring fewer full-time employees are also limiting inflows to the national pension scheme, he added.

($1 = 82.3700 Japanese yen)