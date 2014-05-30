FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's public pension fund to adopt government's shareholder code
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 30, 2014 / 9:57 AM / 3 years ago

Japan's public pension fund to adopt government's shareholder code

Chikafumi Hodo

2 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) plans to adopt new government guidelines for institutional investors designed to improve corporate governance and investment returns.

The $1.26 trillion fund in a statement on Friday said it is important to adopt the Japanese Stewardship Code, which calls on shareholders to disclose how they vote at annual general meetings and engage more actively with company management.

The ultimate aim of the code is to stoke economic growth.

The world’s largest public pension fund had been widely expected to adopt the code after the recommendation of a government advisory panel appointed in November.

The fund had 22.15 trillion yen ($218 billion) invested in Japanese equities as of the end of December, accounting for almost 17 percent of its total portfolio.

With GPIF adopting the code, other institutional investors could follow suit, government officials familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The code was compiled as a part of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s drive to stimulate the economy, and was inspired by the U.K. Stewardship Code of 2010.

That code was conceived after the global financial crisis of 2008 when institutional investors were widely criticized for not monitoring more closely the management of companies they owned.

($1 = 101.5450 Japanese Yen)

Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.