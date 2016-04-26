FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan to prepare extra budget of over $4.5 billion for quake recovery: sources
April 26, 2016 / 12:48 AM / a year ago

Japan to prepare extra budget of over $4.5 billion for quake recovery: sources

Rescue workers conduct a search and rescue operation to a collapsed house at a landslide site caused by earthquakes in Minamiaso town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo April 16, 2016. Mandatory credit REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Japanese government is looking to prepare an extra budget of more than 500 billion yen ($4.5 billion) for reconstruction in the areas affected by the recent earthquakes in southern Japan, sources told Reuters.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ordered his government on Sunday to compile the extra budget package to fund reconstruction.

The government aims to get approval from the cabinet on May 13 and put it into effect by June 1 when the current session of parliament ends, the sources said.

($1 = 110.9600 yen)

Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi, writing by Kaori Kaneko, editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
