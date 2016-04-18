Factbox: Companies affected by southern Japan quakes

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Japanese share market fell on Monday after a series of earthquakes measuring up to 7.3 magnitude struck a southern manufacturing hub, killing at least 42 people and forcing major companies to close factories.[nL3N17L031]

Below is a list of key companies affected by the quakes and the status of their facilities as reported by Reuters and other media.

* Sony Corp halted production of image sensors at its plant in Kumamoto. It is inspecting the plant and does not have a timeline for resuming production yet. It resumed full operations at its plants in nearby Nagasaki and Oita which also produce the sensors used in smartphone cameras, including Apple Inc’s iPhone.

* Honda Motor Co Ltd halted production at its motorcycle plant in Kumamoto with an annual production capacity of 250,000. It will keep production on hold through Friday.

* Toyota Motor Corp said it would suspend operations in stages at most of its vehicle assembly plants across Japan through April 23 as it was unable to source parts from some of its suppliers including affiliate Aisin Seiki.

* Nissan Motor Co Ltd resumed operations at its plants north of the epicenter from Monday. Earlier it halted production at its Fukuoka plant which produces vehicles including the Serena, Teana, Murano and Note.

* Mitsubishi Motors Corp suspended operations at its plant in Okayama, central Japan, through Tuesday due to parts shortages.

* Auto parts supplier Aisin Seiki has suspended operations at two of its plants in Kumamoto which produce sun roofs, door parts including handles, semiconductors and other products. It said it was looking into manufacturing parts affected by the closure at alternative plants in Japan and abroad wherever possible.

* Renesas Electronics Corp said it had sustained damage to some equipment at its plant in Kumatomo which produces microcontroller chips for automobiles. It said replacement equipment was available, but that it was weighing the timing of installation because aftershocks could damage the replacement.

* Mitsubishi Electric Corp halted production of its two plants in Kumamoto which produce parts including liquid crystal display modules. It has no timeline for resuming production.

* Tokyo Electron Ltd halted production of semiconductors its Kumamoto plant and is currently assessing the damage.

* Medical technology company Hoya Corp halted production of photomasks and other products at its Kumamoto plant. It is mulling sending production elsewhere.

* Refining units of JX Holdings’ 136,000 bpd Oita refinery are operating normally. Shipments were suspended in the early hours on Saturday but resumed that afternoon.

* Tire maker Bridgestone Corp halted production at its Kumamoto plant which makes rubber hoses and will resume production once the situation is assessed.

* Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd halted production of beer and other drinks at its plant in Kumamoto.

* Toppan Printing Co halted two plants in Kumamoto, and has not decided when to resume operations.

* Yamazaki Baking Co Ltd, which had resumed production after halting in wake of the quake on Thursday, again stopped bread production at its Kumamoto plant.